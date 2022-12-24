Recap of 2022: Best bikes that won our hearts

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was one of the most awaited bikes of this year. It became an instant hit in India right after the launch because of its light weight and affordable price. This is the most inviting and easy to handle Royal Enfield bike. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc single cylinder four stroke J-series petrol engine. It produces 20.2 bhp of top power with 27 Nm of peak torque. The bike is said to provide a mileage of 36.2 kmpl linked to a five-speed gearbox.