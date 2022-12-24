Recap of 2022: Best bikes that won our hearts

This year, we witnessed several bike launches that happened in India in various segments. Some bikes were much awaited whereas others proved to be more than what was expected out of them. Here are some of the glimpses of the best bikes of 2022.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 was one of the most awaited bikes of this year. It became an instant hit in India right after the launch because of its light weight and affordable price. This is the most inviting and easy to handle Royal Enfield bike. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc single cylinder four stroke J-series petrol engine. It produces 20.2 bhp of top power with 27 Nm of peak torque. The bike is said to provide a mileage of 36.2 kmpl linked to a five-speed gearbox.
In terms of fuel capacity, the bike comes with a fuel tank of 13L, seat height of 800mm, a wheelbase of 1370mm, and a ground clearance of 150.5mm. The all new Royal Enfield cruiser has braking duties of 300mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper at the front with a 270mm disc including piston floating caliper at the back. As a safety feature, the bike supports Dual Channel ABS.
Talking about the suspension, it has telescopic forks at front with a travel of 130mm while there is a Twin tube Emulsion shock absorber with six-step adjustable preload including a travel of 102mm at the back. Hunter 350 features a 17-inch wheel set with the front being 110/70 and the rear being 140/70 tubeless tyres.
TVS Ronin 225
This cruiser from TVS was showcased at 2018 Auto Expo with the name Zeppelin R concept. It garnered huge attention because of its stylish looks and peppy engine. The features include 9-spoke alloy wheels, matt black exhaust, asymmetric speedometer, sleek integrated tail lamp, LED headlamp, diamond edge engine fins, block tread tyres, gold tone USD forks and rain & urban ABS mode.
The TVS Ronin adopts a neo-classic body style that is basically a cross between a traditional low-slung cruiser and a rugged scrambler. It sports a retro-themed round headlamp with a circular LED daytime running light.
KTM RC 390
Bajaj Auto-owned KTM had launched its 2022 KTM RC 390, in India earlier this year. The 2022 KTM RC 390 has been priced at ₹3.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The new sports bike has a different headlamp altogether. The LED headlamp comes with daytime running lights.
The 2022 KTM RC 390 features a new colour customizable Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster with ambient lighting. The 2022KTM RC 390 will be available in Factory Racing Blue and Electric Orange.
This bike features a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke petrol engine putting out 42.9 hp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. It comes with a six-speed gearbox equipped with slipper clutch and a quickshifter. The sports bike gets a 13.7 litre fuel tank.
