Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and British Petroleum (BP) fuel and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), today launched its first Jio-BP branded Mobility Station at Navde, in Maharashtra. The existing network of over 1400 fuel pumps will be rebranded as Jio-B over the coming months.

Jio-BP will also set up a network of EV Charging Stations and Battery Swap Stations, at its Mobility Stations and other standalone locations - Mobility Points. The joint venture aims to become a leading EV charging infrastructure player in India.

Jio-BP Mobility Stations are designed to help meet the growing demand. They bring together a range of services for consumers on the move – including additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments & food, and plan to offer more low carbon solutions over time.

The joint venture is well-positioned to become a leader in fuels and mobility by leveraging Reliance’s vast presence and deep experience in consumer businesses across India, with its hundreds of millions of customers in Jio and Reliance Retail, and bp’s extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, convenience and advanced low carbon mobility solutions.

