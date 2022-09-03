Renault announces up to 50,000 off on Renault Triber, Renault Kwid and more

Renault announces up to ₹50,000 off on Renault Triber, Renault Kwid and more2 min read . 04:01 PM IST
- After Honda Cars India, Renault has announced discounts on Renault Triber, Renault Kwid and other vehicles for the month of September.
The festival season is just around the corner and companies are announcing deals and offers to cash in on the occasion. Earlier this week, Honda Motors India announced offers on its cars. Now, Renault has joined the list with discounts on Renault Triber, Renault Kwid and other vehicles. The car manufacturer is giving up to ₹50,000 discount. Take a look
Renault Kwid
Renault kwid will be available with benefits up to ₹35,000 in the month of September. The entry-level hatchback has got a cash discount of up to ₹10,000. There is a corporate discount of ₹10,000 and exchange benefit of up to ₹10,000.
The hatchback’s 1.0-litre variant, on the other hand, will get exchange benefits of up to ₹15,000. While the 0.8-litre engine model is available with exchange benefit of ₹10,000.
Renault Triber
The Renault Triber is selling with a maximum benefit of up to ₹50,000 consisting of ₹25,000 exchange discount and a cash benefit of ₹15,000. As part of the rural offer, the company is giving an additional discount of ₹5,000. But this is subject to the availability of Renault-approved valid documents.
The latest edition of Renault Triber is available with benefits of up to ₹35,000. This includes a cash discount of ₹10,000 and an exchange offer of ₹25,000.
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
The company is giving ₹10,000 corporate discount and ₹10,000 rural offer on the Renault Kiger. However, there is no cash discount on the SUV. As part of the RELIVE scrappage program, customers can also avail of exchange benefits of up to ₹10,000.
Honda Cars India has also announced discounts on its product range. Valid till September 30, the offers vary across different variants and locations. Customers can get up to ₹27,000 discount as part of the current ongoing offers on Honda City, Honda Jazz and Honda Amaze.
