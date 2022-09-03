Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Renault announces up to 50,000 off on Renault Triber, Renault Kwid and more

Renault announces up to 50,000 off on Renault Triber, Renault Kwid and more

Renault Kiger is available with up to 20,000 discount
2 min read . 04:01 PM ISTLivemint

  • After Honda Cars India, Renault has announced discounts on Renault Triber, Renault Kwid and other vehicles for the month of September.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The festival season is just around the corner and companies are announcing deals and offers to cash in on the occasion. Earlier this week, Honda Motors India announced offers on its cars. Now, Renault has joined the list with discounts on Renault Triber, Renault Kwid and other vehicles. The car manufacturer is giving up to 50,000 discount. Take a look

The festival season is just around the corner and companies are announcing deals and offers to cash in on the occasion. Earlier this week, Honda Motors India announced offers on its cars. Now, Renault has joined the list with discounts on Renault Triber, Renault Kwid and other vehicles. The car manufacturer is giving up to 50,000 discount. Take a look

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

Renault kwid will be available with benefits up to 35,000 in the month of September. The entry-level hatchback has got a cash discount of up to 10,000. There is a corporate discount of 10,000 and exchange benefit of up to 10,000.

Renault kwid will be available with benefits up to 35,000 in the month of September. The entry-level hatchback has got a cash discount of up to 10,000. There is a corporate discount of 10,000 and exchange benefit of up to 10,000.

The hatchback’s 1.0-litre variant, on the other hand, will get exchange benefits of up to 15,000. While the 0.8-litre engine model is available with exchange benefit of 10,000.

The hatchback’s 1.0-litre variant, on the other hand, will get exchange benefits of up to 15,000. While the 0.8-litre engine model is available with exchange benefit of 10,000.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is selling with a maximum benefit of up to 50,000 consisting of 25,000 exchange discount and a cash benefit of 15,000. As part of the rural offer, the company is giving an additional discount of 5,000. But this is subject to the availability of Renault-approved valid documents.

The Renault Triber is selling with a maximum benefit of up to 50,000 consisting of 25,000 exchange discount and a cash benefit of 15,000. As part of the rural offer, the company is giving an additional discount of 5,000. But this is subject to the availability of Renault-approved valid documents.

The latest edition of Renault Triber is available with benefits of up to 35,000. This includes a cash discount of 10,000 and an exchange offer of 25,000.

The latest edition of Renault Triber is available with benefits of up to 35,000. This includes a cash discount of 10,000 and an exchange offer of 25,000.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

The company is giving 10,000 corporate discount and 10,000 rural offer on the Renault Kiger. However, there is no cash discount on the SUV. As part of the RELIVE scrappage program, customers can also avail of exchange benefits of up to 10,000.

The company is giving 10,000 corporate discount and 10,000 rural offer on the Renault Kiger. However, there is no cash discount on the SUV. As part of the RELIVE scrappage program, customers can also avail of exchange benefits of up to 10,000.

Honda Cars India has also announced discounts on its product range. Valid till September 30, the offers vary across different variants and locations. Customers can get up to 27,000 discount as part of the current ongoing offers on Honda City, Honda Jazz and Honda Amaze.

Honda Cars India has also announced discounts on its product range. Valid till September 30, the offers vary across different variants and locations. Customers can get up to 27,000 discount as part of the current ongoing offers on Honda City, Honda Jazz and Honda Amaze.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.