Renault brings ‘Workshop on Wheels Lite’ for rural customers. Check its features

After launching Workshop on Wheels (WOW) initiative launched in 2016, Renault has introduced ‘Workshop on Wheels-Lite’ initiative. This is a mobile workshop on a two-wheeler equipped with all the key tools and technologies to undertake minor service, repairs and other related jobs for all Renault vehicles. It will help people in rural areas- as well as those who might have to face uncertain breakdown at any unknown location. The car maker is celebrating its 10th year of operations in India.

The 'Workshop on Wheels Lite' will boost company's service network of over 530 touchpoints which now includes more than 250 (Workshop On Wheels) and (Workshop on Wheels Lite) locations across the country, the French car maker said.

Renault has grown its presence in terms of sales and network expansion witnessing growth in India, and the increase in volumes has further expanded the customer base leading to a better penetration of Renault brand across the rural and upcountry markets, the company said.

‘Workshop on Wheels’ (WOW) is also a mobile workshop but built on a four-wheeler that can perform 90% of workshop operations including all maintenance services and repairs.

Renault India has been aggressively pursuing to grow its presence in smaller towns and cities including rural markets. It launched a campaign called Vistaar where the dealership teams recruited and trained more than 630 specialised sales consultants called Resident Dealer Sales Executives to reach out to the customers in the rural markets.

The ‘Rural Float’ is another scheme for customers in the remote areas to provide a Renault vehicle ownership experience. With ‘Rural Float’, Renault has been able to showcase the newly launched sub-four meter compact SUV, Renault Kiger to its potential customers in rural markets, engaging more than 23,000 customers in 233 towns across 13 states and facilitating 2700 test drives.