Renault cars to get expensive by up to 28,000 from January

In order to attract buyers during the last leg of sale in the month of December, Renault India is offering benefits of up to ₹70,000 on its cars in India. Renault Kwid buyers can avail benefits of up to ₹45,000. The Triber is selling with benefits of up to ₹50,000 and the popular SUV Duster will be selling with benefits of up to ₹70,000.