Home >Auto News >Renault cars to get expensive by up to 28,000 from January
File Photo: Renault India CEO and MD Venkatram Mamillapalle (left) and VP-sales and marketing Thomas Dubruel during the launch of Triber

Renault cars to get expensive by up to 28,000 from January

1 min read . 05:51 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Renault India offers three models in India which includes Kwid, Triber and its popular SUV Duster
  • The revised prices will affect the prices of all three cars.

Automakers are preparing to enter 2021 with a revised price list. Renault India is the latest automobile manufacturer which has announced that it will be increasing the prices of all its cars in India. The company confirmed that car prices will be increased by up to 28,000 from January.

Currently, Renault India offers three models in India which includes Kwid, Triber and its popular SUV Duster. The revised prices will affect the prices of all three cars. The price hike from January would vary across variants and products.

The company also revealed the reasons behind the price hike which includes a rise in prices of raw materials. In a statement the company claimed, "The price increase is a result of the steadily increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, aluminium, plastics and other affiliated cost increases during the pandemic."

Earlier today another manufacturer, MG Motor revealed that they will also be raising the prices of all their cars by up to 3%. Other prominent car manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Ford India and Mahindra and Mahindra have already stated that they would be increasing price of their vehicles from January in order to mitigate the adverse impact of rising input costs, specially raw materials and commodity prices.

Two-wheeler company Hero MotoCorp also announced that it will increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 1,500 from January 1, 2021 to offset the impact of rising input costs.

In order to attract buyers during the last leg of sale in the month of December, Renault India is offering benefits of up to 70,000 on its cars in India. Renault Kwid buyers can avail benefits of up to 45,000. The Triber is selling with benefits of up to 50,000 and the popular SUV Duster will be selling with benefits of up to 70,000.

