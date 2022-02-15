Renault’s sub-four metre compact SUV, Renault Kiger has been awarded with the 4-Star rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP . Launched in early 2021, Renault Kiger compact SUV is the third global car to be launched in India first, before it is taken globally. Kiger comes with latest tech features to the CMFA+ platform that offers class leading features like Multi-Sense Driving Modes, great roominess, cabin storage and cargo space.

For driver and front passenger safety, the Renault Kiger comes equipped with four airbags – front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant).

It also hosts a range of safety features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, which ensure safety while driving on the road. Additionally, it also features an impact sensing door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat.

On the inside, Renault Kiger’s Smart cabin combines technology, functionality and roominess. Powered by the 1.0L Turbocharged engine, Renault Kiger offers fuel efficiency of 20.5 kmpl, the company claims.

Following its successful global launch in early 2021 in India, Renault India began to export Kiger to Nepal and South Africa.

“The evaluation of the tests by Global NCAP resulted in a 4-Star rating for adult occupant safety and 3-Star for child occupant safety, making it one of the safest 7-seater tested to date in the mass segment in India," said Renault.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and all our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian Regulatory Authorities. KIGER combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. Renault KIGER has been well accepted by the customers with the strong value proposition that it offers in terms of distinctive design, smart features, and performance. This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as KIGER was developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we took it to the world. The 4-Star rating by GNCAP reiterates our commitment to bringing technologically advanced products which are safe yet trendy."

