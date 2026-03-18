Renault Duster booking done? Here's how much EMI buyers need to pay every month

The new-generation Renault Duster is built on the French carmaker's new RGMP platform and carries a completely new design compared to the old model. Also, it is available with multiple powertrain options, including turbo-petrol engines and a strong hybrid unit.

Launched at an introductory starting price of ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the third-generation Renault Duster is already available for bookings via the ‘R-Pass’, at a token amount of ₹21,000. The starting price of the SUV will go up to ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), after March 31. Deliveries of the turbo-petrol variants of the new Duster are slated to commence in April 2026, while the strong hybrid version will follow later during Diwali this year.

If you have already booked the new 2026 Renault Duster and are wondering about the possible EMI you have to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer.

2026 Renault Duster: How much monthly EMI to pay?

2026 Renault Duster: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Renault Duster Iconic Turbo TCe 160 DCT ₹ 18.09 lakh (With R-Pass) ₹ 18.09 lakh (With R-Pass) 9.5% 36 months ₹ 57,948 ₹ 277,114 48 months ₹ 45,448 ₹ 372,492 60 months ₹ 37,992 ₹ 470,542 ₹ 18.49 lakh (Without R-Pass) ₹ 18.49 lakh (Without R-Pass) 36 months ₹ 59,229 ₹ 283,241 48 months ₹ 46,453 ₹ 380,729 60 months ₹ 38,832 ₹ 480,946