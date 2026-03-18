Renault Duster booking done? Here's how much EMI buyers need to pay every month

If you have booked the new 2026 Renault Duster and are wondering about the possible EMI you have to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer.

Mainak Das
Updated18 Mar 2026, 09:53 AM IST
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The new 2026 Renault Duster has marked the comeback of one of the most popular nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market.
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Renault Duster
The new 2026 Renault Duster has marked the comeback of one of the most popular nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market.

Renault India has launched the much-awaited new Duster in the country. The new generation 2026 Renault Duster's launch has marked the comeback of one of the most popular mid-size SUV nomenclatures in the Indian passenger vehicle market after a four-year hiatus. It rivals the competitors like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, among others.

The new-generation Renault Duster is built on the French carmaker's new RGMP platform and carries a completely new design compared to the old model. Also, it is available with multiple powertrain options, including turbo-petrol engines and a strong hybrid unit.

Launched at an introductory starting price of 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the third-generation Renault Duster is already available for bookings via the ‘R-Pass’, at a token amount of 21,000. The starting price of the SUV will go up to 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), after March 31. Deliveries of the turbo-petrol variants of the new Duster are slated to commence in April 2026, while the strong hybrid version will follow later during Diwali this year.

If you have already booked the new 2026 Renault Duster and are wondering about the possible EMI you have to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer.

2026 Renault Duster: How much monthly EMI to pay?

2026 Renault Duster: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
Renault Duster Iconic Turbo TCe 160 DCT 18.09 lakh (With R-Pass) 18.09 lakh (With R-Pass)9.5%36 months 57,948 277,114
48 months 45,448 372,492
60 months 37,992 470,542
18.49 lakh (Without R-Pass) 18.49 lakh (Without R-Pass)36 months 59,229 283,241
48 months 46,453 380,729
60 months 38,832 480,946

To calculate the monthly EMI for the new generation 2026 Renault Duster, we have considered the top-end trim of the SUV, which is the Iconic Turbo TCe 160 DCT. In this calculation, we have considered the pricing both inclusive of R-Pass and exclusive of R-Pass. The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

About the Author

Mainak Das

Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More

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