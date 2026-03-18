Renault Duster booking done? Here's how much EMI buyers need to pay every month

The new-generation Renault Duster is built on the French carmaker's new RGMP platform and carries a completely new design compared to the old model. Also, it is available with multiple powertrain options, including turbo-petrol engines and a strong hybrid unit.

Launched at an introductory starting price of ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the third-generation Renault Duster is already available for bookings via the ‘R-Pass’, at a token amount of ₹21,000. The starting price of the SUV will go up to ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), after March 31. Deliveries of the turbo-petrol variants of the new Duster are slated to commence in April 2026, while the strong hybrid version will follow later during Diwali this year.

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If you have already booked the new 2026 Renault Duster and are wondering about the possible EMI you have to pay every month, here is a quick and comprehensive explainer.

2026 Renault Duster: How much monthly EMI to pay?

2026 Renault Duster: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Renault Duster Iconic Turbo TCe 160 DCT ₹ 18.09 lakh (With R-Pass) ₹ 18.09 lakh (With R-Pass) 9.5% 36 months ₹ 57,948 ₹ 277,114 48 months ₹ 45,448 ₹ 372,492 60 months ₹ 37,992 ₹ 470,542 ₹ 18.49 lakh (Without R-Pass) ₹ 18.49 lakh (Without R-Pass) 36 months ₹ 59,229 ₹ 283,241 48 months ₹ 46,453 ₹ 380,729 60 months ₹ 38,832 ₹ 480,946

To calculate the monthly EMI for the new generation 2026 Renault Duster, we have considered the top-end trim of the SUV, which is the Iconic Turbo TCe 160 DCT. In this calculation, we have considered the pricing both inclusive of R-Pass and exclusive of R-Pass. The loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

About the Author Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting di...Read More ✕ Mainak Das Working as a journalist and content producer with over 14 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.