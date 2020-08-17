Renault India has launched the new Duster in India with an all-new engine. The company has introduced a 1.3 litre turbo petrol engine with the SUV. The Duster will now get two engine options both of which are petrol. The company is not offering any diesel variant as yet, owing to the BS-6 emission norms.

Price

The Duster, with the new 1.3-liter turbo petrol engine, will start at a price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go all the way up to ₹13.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The 1.3 litre turbo version comes in three manual trims priced at ₹10.49 lakh, 11.39 lakh and ₹11.99 lakh, respectively, while the CVT (automatic) variants are tagged at ₹12.99 lakh and ₹13.59 lakh.

The new 1.3L Turbo petrol engine delivers a maximum power of 156 PS and maximum torque of 254 Nm. The new engine gets an X-tronic CVT automatic option. It also offers 7-speed Manual mode option (M) for better control during off-road situations.

The manual transmission option gets a 6-speed gearbox which the company claims gives a superior shift quality and fuel efficiency.

The second engine option is a 1.5-liter petrol engine which is offered in three variants. The cheapest variant will be priced at ₹8.59 lakh followed by one priced at ₹9.39 lakh and the top variant with the naturally aspirated petrol engine is priced at ₹9.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The 1.5 litre petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual transmission and offers power of 106 PS and maximum torque of 142 Nm.

"The launch of Renault Duster equipped with the 1.3 litre turbo petrol engine marks a new chapter in the Duster journey in India. This is a world-class engine and powers our successful global SUVs and crossovers like Kadjar and Arkana," Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said in a statement.

Duster has achieved an iconic status in one of the most dynamic automotive markets, and over the years, adventure enthusiasts as well as numerous Indian families have established a strong bond with this SUV, he added.

"The more powerful Duster will surely inspire more people to join the growing family of adventure seekers and explore new terrains and horizons, as well as enjoy the effortless driving experience," Mamillapalle said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated