Renault Duster may get cheaper 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, prices could drop by ₹1.5 lakh

Renault Duster may get a cheaper 1.3-litre MPFi turbo-petrol engine, cutting prices by up to 1.5 lakh. Here’s what to expect on power, price and CNG.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published9 Nov 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Skoda Kushaq
₹ 10.69 - 19.19 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volkswagen Taigun
₹ 11 - 19.47 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10.91 - 20.46 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
₹ 11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Nissan Magnite
₹ 5.69 - 11.16 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Honda Elevate
₹ 11.8 - 18.4 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Renault is reportedly developing a new 1.3-litre MPFi turbo-petrol engine for the Duster.
Renault is reportedly developing a new 1.3-litre MPFi turbo-petrol engine for the Duster.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
Personalised Offers on
Renault Duster

Renault India is reportedly developing a cheaper 1.3-litre MPFi turbo-petrol engine for the new Duster, a move that could boost its sales prospects in India. The new engine could cut the price of turbo-petrol variants by around 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh compared with the existing 1.3-litre TGDi engine, making the SUV more competitive in the price-sensitive mid-size SUV segment.

According to a RushLane report, Renault is working on a cost-effective version of its 1.3-litre HR13 four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The work is reportedly being done by the India R&D team at Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI) in Chennai. Renault has not officially confirmed the engine or its launch timeline.

Renault Duster's new 1.3-litre MPFi engine: What to expect

The engine will keep the same 1.3-litre displacement but switch from Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection (TGDi) to Multi-Point Fuel Injection (MPFi). The current TGDi engine makes 163 bhp and 280 Nm, while the MPFi version is expected to produce around 140 bhp and 250 Nm. These are estimates, and Renault has not released official figures.

The simpler injection system could lower manufacturing costs by removing expensive direct-injection components. It could also reduce exhaust treatment costs by eliminating the need for a Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF).

Also Read | Tata Punch.ev crosses 5,000 monthly dispatches for first time, sets EV milestone

Lower prices and reduced turbo lag

Renault is reportedly planning to price MPFi variants 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh below equivalent TGDi variants, which could make the Duster’s turbo-petrol range more competitive. It is also reportedly considering a revised turbocharger setup to improve low-speed response and reduce turbo lag, which would help in stop-start city driving.

Also Read | Royal Enfield reveals exclusive Shotgun 650 Son of a Gun with Deus Ex Machina

Could Renault introduce a factory-fitted CNG Duster?

Another possible benefit of MPFi is that it is easier to adapt for factory-fitted CNG than a direct-injection engine. RushLane reports that the Duster’s CMF-B platform could accommodate a CNG setup, but Renault has not announced a CNG version for production.

The extra powertrain option could appeal to budget-conscious buyers by widening their choice of engines. Alongside the petrol and strong-hybrid models, a lower-priced turbo-petrol version could broaden the SUV’s appeal.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeAuto NewsRenault Duster may get cheaper 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, prices could drop by ₹1.5 lakh
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.