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Renault Duster may get cheaper 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, prices could drop by ₹1.5 lakh

Renault Duster may get a cheaper 1.3-litre MPFi turbo-petrol engine, cutting prices by up to 1.5 lakh. Here’s what to expect on power, price and CNG.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published9 Nov 2026, 11:01 AM IST
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Renault is reportedly developing a new 1.3-litre MPFi turbo-petrol engine for the Duster.
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Renault is reportedly developing a new 1.3-litre MPFi turbo-petrol engine for the Duster.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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Renault India is reportedly developing a cheaper 1.3-litre MPFi turbo-petrol engine for the new Duster, a move that could boost its sales prospects in India. The new engine could cut the price of turbo-petrol variants by around 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh compared with the existing 1.3-litre TGDi engine, making the SUV more competitive in the price-sensitive mid-size SUV segment.

According to a RushLane report, Renault is working on a cost-effective version of its 1.3-litre HR13 four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The work is reportedly being done by the India R&D team at Renault Nissan Technology & Business Centre India (RNTBCI) in Chennai. Renault has not officially confirmed the engine or its launch timeline.

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Renault Duster's new 1.3-litre MPFi engine: What to expect

The engine will keep the same 1.3-litre displacement but switch from Turbocharged Gasoline Direct Injection (TGDi) to Multi-Point Fuel Injection (MPFi). The current TGDi engine makes 163 bhp and 280 Nm, while the MPFi version is expected to produce around 140 bhp and 250 Nm. These are estimates, and Renault has not released official figures.

The simpler injection system could lower manufacturing costs by removing expensive direct-injection components. It could also reduce exhaust treatment costs by eliminating the need for a Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF).

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Lower prices and reduced turbo lag

Renault is reportedly planning to price MPFi variants 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh below equivalent TGDi variants, which could make the Duster’s turbo-petrol range more competitive. It is also reportedly considering a revised turbocharger setup to improve low-speed response and reduce turbo lag, which would help in stop-start city driving.

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Could Renault introduce a factory-fitted CNG Duster?

Another possible benefit of MPFi is that it is easier to adapt for factory-fitted CNG than a direct-injection engine. RushLane reports that the Duster’s CMF-B platform could accommodate a CNG setup, but Renault has not announced a CNG version for production.

The extra powertrain option could appeal to budget-conscious buyers by widening their choice of engines. Alongside the petrol and strong-hybrid models, a lower-priced turbo-petrol version could broaden the SUV’s appeal.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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