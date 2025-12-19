Renault Duster sibling Nissan Tekton's India debut in Feb 2026. 3 facts to know

Nissan is working on a major product offensive for 2026. The Japanese car manufacturer will start the new calendar year with the launch of the Gravite, a seven-seater MPV, which will share its platform with the Renault Triber. The next in the lineup will be the Nissan Tekton. While unveiling the name of the upcoming MPV, the automaker has announced that it will unveil the Tekton SUV in February 2026.

Nissan unveiled the design of the Tekton SUV earlier this year in October through some design sketches, giving us a hint of the upcoming SUV. The auto company also revealed that the Nissan Tekton will be a key model under the brand's India revival strategy by FY28, under which the OEM is planning to launch four cars in the country.

Here are three key facts that we know about the upcoming Nissan Tekton SUV.

Nissan Tekton: Design influenced by Nissan Patrol The design sketches of the Tekton has revealed a squared-off styling inspired by the Nissan Patrol SUV. However, there will be contemporary Nissan styling elements as well on the grille, wheels, and the lighting package. Expect the SUV to come with a muscular design philosophy, promising a strong road presence. The teasers have revealed that the SUV will feature a connected LED DRL running in parallel with chrome on the front grille, while there will be sleek LED taillights as well.

Nissan Tekton: Sister car to Renault Duster Nissan Tekton is slated to come to India as a sister model to the upcoming new generation Renault Duster, which is slated for debut in January 2026. The upcoming Nissan SUV is expected to share its powertrain and feature list with the new generation Renault Duster. The Tekton will be manufactured and exported from the Nissan-Renault manufacturing facility in Chennai for both RHD and LHD markets.