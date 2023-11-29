Renault Duster SUV interiors unveiled: Striking design upgrades and modern looks
Renault's Dacia brand is unveiling the latest generation of the Duster SUV, featuring a refreshed look and updated interior design. Leaked images reveal a bolder exterior with new LED headlights, redesigned grille, and blacked-out alloy wheels.
Renault's UK-based subsidiary, Dacia, is poised to unveil the latest generation of the Duster SUV today (November 29) at a launch event in Portugal. Following a recent teaser video that provided a glimpse of the exterior, leaked images of the interior have surfaced, offering a closer look at the enhanced features of the upcoming SUV.