Renault's UK-based subsidiary, Dacia, is poised to unveil the latest generation of the Duster SUV today (November 29) at a launch event in Portugal. Following a recent teaser video that provided a glimpse of the exterior, leaked images of the interior have surfaced, offering a closer look at the enhanced features of the upcoming SUV.

The leaked images, which emerged earlier today, showcase a bolder and larger iteration of the Duster, highlighting the updated interior design.

As per HT Auto, the 2024 Duster marks the third generation of this SUV, known as a popular choice under the Dacia brand in European countries. In India, the Duster gained recognition when Renault introduced it for the first time in 2012. Although the SUV was discontinued in the Indian markets earlier this year, there are indications that it might stage a comeback in the next couple of years.

The leaked images reveal that Renault has given the Duster SUV a refreshed look, featuring a more defined front end with a Y-shaped LED headlight unit, LED DRLs incorporated into the redesigned grille, and an updated bumper that enhances the SUV's rugged appeal. The sides showcase new blacked-out alloy wheels nestled beneath square-shaped wheel arches adorned with plastic cladding for a robust aesthetic, along with roof rails for added functionality.

At the rear, the Duster sports Y-shaped LED taillights and prominently displays the Dacia and Duster badges on the tailgate.

Additionally, the recently disclosed images of the new Duster's interior highlight notable updates, showcasing a redesigned cabin with various enhancements. Among these updates are a new free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, bronze accents adorning the AC vents, steering-mounted controls, automatic climate control, and the inclusion of USB and wireless charging ports. The overall interior design of the five-seater SUV follows a dual-tone theme, providing a refreshed and contemporary feel.

Renault is set to provide the new Duster with a range of engine options. The base models will feature a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 120 hp of power. Additionally, the lineup will include a more potent 1.2-litre petrol unit with hybrid technology, providing an extra 20 hp of power. The third engine option is a robust 1.3-litre turbocharged unit, marking the most powerful engine ever featured in the Duster SUV. Engineered to run efficiently with ethanol-blended fuel, this powerhouse is capable of producing 170 hp of power.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

