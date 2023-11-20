Renault is gearing up to unveil the latest iteration of the Duster SUV on November 29, reported HT Auto. The SUV was previously withdrawn from the Indian market despite its prior success, and is poised to make a comeback in response to the growing demand for SUVs in India.

Reportedly, the upcoming Renault Duster from the new generation has had its image leaked online, providing a glimpse of the car's silhouette. While still bearing a resemblance to the original Duster, the compact SUV now exudes a more stylish and sophisticated appeal.

As per the publication, the new generation Renault Duster features a distinct design, diverging significantly from its original iteration. Nevertheless, certain design elements from the original model have been retained in the new generation version.

Notable updates to the new Duster encompass horizontal LED highlights, a redesigned radiator grille, and an updated bumper with revised air intakes. The side profile showcases enhanced muscularity and creases. In the rear, the new Duster is equipped with fresh Y-shaped light clusters and a sloping rear window, complemented by a spoiler.

The upcoming Duster SUV will utilize the renowned CMF-B platform from the French car manufacturer. This platform, employed for the company's electric vehicles, suggests that the new Renault Duster may be available in internal combustion engine-powered, hybrid, and CNG versions, adds the report. Furthermore, the flexibility of the CMF-B platform provides Renault with the option to produce an electric variant of the Duster.

In terms of the interior, the upcoming Renault Duster from the new generation will undergo substantial updates. Anticipate changes such as new upholstery and a revamped dashboard. The new Duster is expected to incorporate features like a sizable touchscreen infotainment system, measuring a minimum of eight inches, a fully digital driver display, a wireless charger for mobile devices, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and wireless connectivity, among other enhancements.

The upcoming Renault Duster is anticipated to offer a choice between petrol and hybrid powertrains. The lineup may include a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid unit generating approximately 130 bhp peak power, alongside a 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain delivering 140 bhp peak power. Additionally, a CNG version might be available. Both manual and automatic gearbox options are expected to be offered.

