Renault Duster's next iteration brings new design and hybrid power on November 29: What to expect
The new generation Renault Duster features a distinct design with notable updates to the exterior and interior, and may be available in internal combustion engine-powered, hybrid, and CNG versions.
Renault is gearing up to unveil the latest iteration of the Duster SUV on November 29, reported HT Auto. The SUV was previously withdrawn from the Indian market despite its prior success, and is poised to make a comeback in response to the growing demand for SUVs in India.