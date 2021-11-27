Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Renault first flying concept car AIR4 nears realisation. Know more

Renault first flying concept car AIR4 nears realisation. Know more

Renault first flying car AIR4 in collaboration with TheArsenale
1 min read . 12:08 PM IST Edited By Livemint

The driver accesses the vehicle by lifting the Renault 4 shell, which is hinged at the front, and taking a seat in the utilitarian cabin

To conclude the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Renault 4, the brand has decided to team up with motion design hub TheArsenale to create a futuristic reinterpretation of the iconic model, AIR4, the first flying French car. The AIR4 has no wheels. Instead, there are four two-blade propellers, one at each corner of the vehicle. The chassis sits in the middle of the rota frame. The driver accesses the vehicle by lifting the reimagined Renault 4 shell, which is hinged at the front, and taking a seat in the stylishly utilitarian cabin.

Renault AIR4 flying car
Renault AIR4 flying car
We embrace the notion of nostalgia meeting state-of-the-art technology; a design cocktail which, in the case of the AIR4, has resulted in a truly bespoke reinterpretation of a retro icon with entirely new dynamic capabilities.

The AIR4 is powered by 22,000 mAh lithium polymer batteries that have a total capacity of 90,000 mAh. It has a horizontal top speed of 93.6 kilometres per hour and goes as high as 700 metres. The flying AIR4 offers a maximum vectorial thrust of 380 kilograms, which is about 95kg per propeller. This 4L can deliver 100 kg of thrust by electric motor.

AIR4 by Renault
The AIR4 by TheArsenale project retains certain advantages: in particular a very contained mass and a notorious ability to dissipate calories. The rigidity has been completely revised. New concepts, such as thrust or lift required hours of calculations and tests. And isotropy; Had Pierre Dreyfus' teams only used this word to design the simplest, most practical and most likeable car of its time and of the following sixty years.

