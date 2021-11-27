Renault first flying concept car AIR4 nears realisation. Know more

The driver accesses the vehicle by lifting the Renault 4 shell, which is hinged at the front, and taking a seat in the utilitarian cabin

To conclude the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Renault 4, the brand has decided to team up with motion design hub TheArsenale to create a futuristic reinterpretation of the iconic model, AIR4, the first flying French car. The AIR4 has no wheels. Instead, there are four two-blade propellers, one at each corner of the vehicle. The chassis sits in the middle of the rota frame. The driver accesses the vehicle by lifting the reimagined Renault 4 shell, which is hinged at the front, and taking a seat in the stylishly utilitarian cabin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Renault AIR4 flying car

Renault AIR4 flying car

We embrace the notion of nostalgia meeting state-of-the-art technology; a design cocktail which, in the case of the AIR4, has resulted in a truly bespoke reinterpretation of a retro icon with entirely new dynamic capabilities.

The AIR4 is powered by 22,000 mAh lithium polymer batteries that have a total capacity of 90,000 mAh. It has a horizontal top speed of 93.6 kilometres per hour and goes as high as 700 metres. The flying AIR4 offers a maximum vectorial thrust of 380 kilograms, which is about 95kg per propeller. This 4L can deliver 100 kg of thrust by electric motor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

View Full Image AIR4 by Renault Click on the image to enlarge