Renault India announces festive offer of up to 50,000 on these vehicles

Renault India announces festive offer of up to ₹50,000 on these vehicles2 min read . 03:17 PM IST
- Renault festive benefits will be applicable till October 31, 2022.
- Renault India has announced up to ₹50,000 benefits on Kwid, Triber and Kiger.
In tune with the ongoing festive season, Renault India has announced up to ₹50,000 benefits on purchase of its vehicles during the month of October. The benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange offers along with corporate benefits. As announced by the company, festive offers vary across models and grades, and are live at Renault dealerships across the country.
Festive benefits will be applicable till October 31, 2022. Discounts will also depend on the location. Here’s a look at the available discounts
Renault Triber
During the month of October, Renault Triber will retail with up to ₹50,000 benefits. This is inclusive of ₹15,000 cash discount on RXT and RXZ variants, and ₹10,000 off on RXL and Limited Edition models. In addition, buyers can get exchange offers of up to ₹25,000 on the purchase of Renault Triber. There is a corporate benefit of up to ₹10,000 on select variants as well.
Rural offers include a discount of ₹5,000 for farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members. However, this will be subject to the availability of Renault-approved valid documents.
Renault Kwid
It is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹35,000. Renault Kwid buyers can get a cash discount of ₹10,000 on all variants. There are exchange discounts available on 1.0 litre and 0.8 litre variants of up to ₹15,000 and ₹10,000, respectively.
Loyalty benefits are also offered with the RXE 0.8 model of Renault Kwid. Buyers can also get a corporate discount of up to ₹10,000 on select variants. Exchange benefits of up to ₹10,000 under the R.E.Li.V.E scrappage program are also available in addition to the rural offer of ₹5,000.
Renault Kiger
Corporate and rural discounts on the Renault Kiger remain the same as the Kwid and the Triber. There is no cash discount on the compact SUV though. But it is eligible for exchange benefits of up to ₹10,000 under the R.E.Li.V.E scrappage program.
