Renault India announces festive offer of up to 50,000 on these vehicles

During the month of October, Renault Triber will retail with up to ₹50,000 benefits. This is inclusive of ₹15,000 cash discount on RXT and RXZ variants, and ₹10,000 off on RXL and Limited Edition models. In addition, buyers can get exchange offers of up to ₹25,000 on the purchase of Renault Triber. There is a corporate benefit of up to ₹10,000 on select variants as well.