Renault India begins deliveries of Kiger SUV by offering 1100 units on day one

Renault India has announced the start of sales and deliveries of its new Renault Kiger SUV to customers across its dealerships in the country. Through an official announcement, the company claimed that more than 1100 Renault Kiger units were delivered to customers across India on the first day of commencement of sales.

Celebrating the commencement of deliveries, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said “With KIGER, Renault has successfully launched yet another breakthrough product, targeted at the core of Indian’s automotive market. We thank our customers for their encouraging response on KIGER and our dealer partners for their immense support. Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Renault KIGER is all set to make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers. We look forward to welcoming more customers into the Renault family with this new game-changer", he added.

The Renault Kiger is available in two engine variants. One is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine whereas the more expensive variants feature a new turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine.

The turbocharged variant will be able to produce 98bhp of power and 160Nm of peak torque, whereas the naturally aspirated engine will put out just 71bhp of power along with 96Nm of peak torque.

Apart from 5-speed manual transmission, the company will also offer both AMT and CVT variants for buyers looking for an automatic transmission. The inclusion of AMT is expected to lower the price of automatic variants.

The new Renault Kiger starts at a price of ₹5.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The top variant with all the bells and whistles is priced at ₹9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SUV will be available in Caspian Blue, Radiant Red, Moonlight Silver, Planet Grey, Ice Cool White, Mahogany Brown with dual-tone options across the range. The choice of dual-tone is available at an additional ₹17,000 on all variants.

Renault Kiger gets an 8-inch touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with Bluetooth and WiFi connection. The car gets a 7-inch digital instrument console.

On the accessories and personalisation front, customers can choose from a range of accessories classified under 47 different categories. Among the accessory range, there are five accessory packs - SUV, Attractive, Essential, Smart, Smart Plus, including tech accessories like a wireless charger and air purifier.

