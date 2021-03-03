Renault India begins deliveries of Kiger SUV by offering 1100 units on day one

Celebrating the commencement of deliveries, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said “With KIGER, Renault has successfully launched yet another breakthrough product, targeted at the core of Indian’s automotive market. We thank our customers for their encouraging response on KIGER and our dealer partners for their immense support. Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Renault KIGER is all set to make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers. We look forward to welcoming more customers into the Renault family with this new game-changer", he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}