Renault India launches new Kwid Neotech edition: Price, new features

Renault India has launched 2020 Neotech edition of its flagship offering KWID in 0.8L MT, 1.0L MT and 1.0L AMT variants. The new limited edition Kwid gets a dual tone exterior.

Customers can choose between two colour combinations - Zanskar Blue body with Silver roof and Silver body with Zanskar Blue roof.

The company will be charging an additional ₹30,000 for the new Kwid Neotech. In addition to the exteriors, the Kwid Neotech edition offers an 8-inch touch screen ULC with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto support.

Other features include USB socket for front passengers, Aux sockets, Flex wheels, 3D decals on the C-pillar, Neote door claddings, seat fabric modification with blue inserts & blue stitches, chrome AMT dial, chrome add-on grille and B-pillar black tapping.

View Full Image Pricing of the Neotech Edition and the Renault Kwid

In 2019, Renault India introduced the RXL 1.0L variant in both MT and AMT versions. The car also introduced new features which includes a 20.32 cm Touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution, LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator, speed dependent volume control and a boot capacity of 279 liters.

Renault also offers an optional extended warranty up to 5 year & 100,000 Km from the date of vehicle delivery and a service called Renault Easy care, the prepaid maintenance program which offers cost savings.

