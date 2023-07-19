comScore
Renault India unveils a week-long monsoon camp: Dates, benefits and other details
Renault India unveils a week-long monsoon camp: Dates, benefits and other details

 1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:47 PM IST Livemint

Renault India is hosting a seven-day monsoon service camp from July 17 to July 23, offering complimentary car check-ups, discounts on accessories, labor charges, and selected parts. The company aims to optimize performance and safety during the monsoon season.

Renault Rafale E-Tech hybrid car displayed during the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France (REUTERS)Premium
Renault Rafale E-Tech hybrid car displayed during the 54th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France (REUTERS)

Renault India has announced a seven-day monsoon service camp aimed at providing maintenance for its cars. Scheduled to take place from July 17 to July 23, 2023, the camp will be hosted at authorized Renault facilities nationwide. 

As part of this initiative, Renault will provide complimentary car check-ups to its customers to guarantee peak performance. Additionally, the company will offer discounts of up to 50% on specific accessories, 15% off on labor charges, and 10% off on selected parts.

Talking about the initiative, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Renault India, said, “We are delighted to announce the nationwide launch of the Renault monsoon camp for our valued customers across India. At Renault, our priority is to ensure customer satisfaction and provide an exceptional brand ownership experience. With the Monsoon Camp, we aim to optimize the performance and safety of Renault vehicles during the challenging monsoon season. Through complimentary car check-ups conducted by our skilled technicians, attractive offers, and engaging activities, we strive to create an unforgettable experience for our customers."

Earlier this year, the company discontinued Renault Kwid 800cc version from its official website. The hatchback was powered by a 0.8-litre petrol engine. It was offered in RXL and RXL (O) variants. The auto manufacturer is also considering building a mass-market electric vehicle in India. As per a Reuters report, the French automaker is pushing ahead with electrification plans even as it extends unresolved negotiations with its partner Nissan Motor about investing in an EV unit it plans to carve out from its other operations.

Renault is planning to launch a made-in-India electric version of its Kwid hatchback. It is also assessing potential demand, pricing and the ability to build the EV with local components. The EV may launch by late 2024.

19 Jul 2023
