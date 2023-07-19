Renault India unveils a week-long monsoon camp: Dates, benefits and other details

Renault India unveils a week-long monsoon camp: Dates, benefits and other details1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Renault India is hosting a seven-day monsoon service camp from July 17 to July 23, offering complimentary car check-ups, discounts on accessories, labor charges, and selected parts. The company aims to optimize performance and safety during the monsoon season.
Renault India has announced a seven-day monsoon service camp aimed at providing maintenance for its cars. Scheduled to take place from July 17 to July 23, 2023, the camp will be hosted at authorized Renault facilities nationwide.
