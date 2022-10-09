Renault isn’t opposed to cutting Nissan stake in carve-out talks3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 06:05 AM IST
The Japanese company is pressing Renault to reduce its stake to 15% from 43% to draw level with Nissan’s share in Renault
Renault SA is open to reducing its stake in Nissan Motor Co. as the partners bargain over the French carmaker’s plan to split its electric-car and combustion-engine assets, according to people familiar with the discussions.