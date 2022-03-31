Renault Kiger 2022 launched in India. Check price, features and bookings

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Renault has launched the new Kiger MY22 with advanced features, at a starting price of ₹5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kiger has been instrumental in driving India among Renault’s top five global markets. It continues to garner great response from the customers. It is the third global car to be launched in India first, before it is taken globally. The bookings of all-new Kiger MY22 range started today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Renault has launched the new Kiger MY22 with advanced features, at a starting price of ₹5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kiger has been instrumental in driving India among Renault’s top five global markets. It continues to garner great response from the customers. It is the third global car to be launched in India first, before it is taken globally. The bookings of all-new Kiger MY22 range started today.

Renault Kiger brings latest tech features to the CMFA+ platform that offers class leading features like Multi-Sense Driving Modes, great roominess, cabin storage and cargo space along with the right balance of performance and efficiency.

Renault Kiger brings latest tech features to the CMFA+ platform that offers class leading features like Multi-Sense Driving Modes, great roominess, cabin storage and cargo space along with the right balance of performance and efficiency. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Available in two engine options 1.0L Energy Engine in MT and EASY-R AMT transmissions and 1.0L Turbo in MT and X-TRONIC CVT transmissions, the Kiger MY22 will offer PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric Filter as a standard feature across the range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new Interior colour harmony featuring New Red Fade Dashboard Accent and Quilted Emboss Seat Upholstery adorned with Red stitch. The Wireless Smartphone Charge and Cruise Control functions have been added along with a new colour option - Metal Mustard with Mystery Black roof in Dual Tone.

The Renault Kiger MY22 Turbo range will feature new tailgate chrome insert, front skid plate, turbo door decals along with 40.64 cm alloy wheels with Red wheel caps.

The Kiger RXT(O) variant, launched last year as part of Renault’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations in India, will be offered in 1.0L Turbo in MT & X-TRONIC CVT transmission as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recently, the Renault Kiger has been awarded with the 4-star safety rating for adult occupant safety by Global NCAP. For driver and front passenger safety, the Renault Kiger comes equipped with four airbags; front and side along with seatbelts with pre-tensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). It also hosts a range of safety features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. Additionally, italso features an impact sensing door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests and ISOFIX anchorage for child seat. TOP CARS See All {{#items}} {{ name }} {{ displaySpecs }} {{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }} {{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards Get on-road price Add to Compare

Powered by a turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, the Kiger claims to offer fuel efficiency of 20.5 kmpl. Renault India also exports it to Nepal, South Africa, and Indonesia.