Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition launched: Top 5 unique facts about it

Renault has launched the Kwid 10th Anniversary Limited Edition in India, which comes to celebrate the small hatchback's one decade in the country. The special edition of the Renault Kwid comes at a time when the festive season across the country has commenced. Boosting the festive mood further is the introduction of the GST 2.0 regime that kicked in from September 22. The Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition comes as an exclusive iteration of the hatchback that will be available in a limited number.
Alongside the special edition, Renault has updated the entire Kwid lineup. All of its variants now come equipped with three-point seatbelts for every passenger, while the Kwid Climber variant is now equipped with six airbags, ramping up the safety quotient. Further, the Kwid lineup has adopted new nomenclature – Evolution (formerly RXL), Techno (formerly RXT), and Climber. The updated Kwid range now starts at ₹4.29 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AMT variants are available from ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
With this, the French automaker is expecting to see a sales surge for the small car during this festive season. Here is a quick look at the top five key facts that make the Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition a unique proposition for the consumers.
The Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition is based on the Techno trim of the hatchback. Being a limited edition model, the Kwid Anniversary Edition hatchback will be available exclusively in 500 units only.
The Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition is available at ₹5.14 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) for the manual variant, while the AMT version comes priced at ₹5.63 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).
The Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition is available in two new dual-tone colour themes, which are Fiery Red with Black Roof and Shadow Grey with Black Roof. The dual-tone exterior paint is complemented by glossy black flex wheels, anniversary decals on the doors and C-pillar, and a yellow grille insert as well.
Inside, the cabin of the Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition gets anniversary-themed seat upholstery, yellow accents on the leatherette steering wheel and door trims, illuminated scuff plates, and puddle lamps. These features give the hatchback's cabin a distinctive look. Besides that, it gets features like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Mechanically, the Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition remains unchanged. The special edition continues to be powered by the same 1.0-litre petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or the AMT gearbox, which works in the standard version of the hatchback.
