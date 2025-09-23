Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition launched: Top 5 unique facts about it

Renault has launched the Kwid 10th Anniversary Limited Edition in India, which comes to celebrate the small hatchback's one decade in the country. The special edition of the Renault Kwid comes at a time when the festive season across the country has commenced. Boosting the festive mood further is the introduction of the GST 2.0 regime that kicked in from September 22. The Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition comes as an exclusive iteration of the hatchback that will be available in a limited number.

Alongside the special edition, Renault has updated the entire Kwid lineup. All of its variants now come equipped with three-point seatbelts for every passenger, while the Kwid Climber variant is now equipped with six airbags, ramping up the safety quotient. Further, the Kwid lineup has adopted new nomenclature – Evolution (formerly RXL), Techno (formerly RXT), and Climber. The updated Kwid range now starts at ₹4.29 lakh (ex-showroom), while the AMT variants are available from ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

With this, the French automaker is expecting to see a sales surge for the small car during this festive season. Here is a quick look at the top five key facts that make the Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition a unique proposition for the consumers.