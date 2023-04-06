Renault Kwid 800cc discontinued in India. Details inside

Renault Kwid 800cc discontinued in India. Details inside1 min read . 11:52 AM IST
- The Renault Kwid will now be offered in 1.0-litre petrol engine model only.
Renault India has silently removed the Kwid 800cc version from its official website. The hatchback was powered by a 0.8-litre petrol engine. It was offered in RXL and RXL (O) variants.
Renault India has silently removed the Kwid 800cc version from its official website. The hatchback was powered by a 0.8-litre petrol engine. It was offered in RXL and RXL (O) variants.
With the latest change, Renault Kwid will now be offered in 1.0-litre petrol engine model only. Do note that there is no official announcement from the company yet. While the exact reason is not known, but it is likely the roll-out of the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms in the country.
With the latest change, Renault Kwid will now be offered in 1.0-litre petrol engine model only. Do note that there is no official announcement from the company yet. While the exact reason is not known, but it is likely the roll-out of the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emission norms in the country.
Coming to the 0.8-litre petrol engine of Kwid 800, the model was able to deliver a peak torque of 72Nm with a maximum power output of 52bhp. The engine was paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.
Coming to the 0.8-litre petrol engine of Kwid 800, the model was able to deliver a peak torque of 72Nm with a maximum power output of 52bhp. The engine was paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.
Meanwhile, Renault is considering building a mass-market electric vehicle in India. As per a Reuters report, the French automaker is pushing ahead with electrification plans even as it extends unresolved negotiations with its partner Nissan Motor about investing in an EV unit it plans to carve out from its other operations.
Meanwhile, Renault is considering building a mass-market electric vehicle in India. As per a Reuters report, the French automaker is pushing ahead with electrification plans even as it extends unresolved negotiations with its partner Nissan Motor about investing in an EV unit it plans to carve out from its other operations.
It also points to the shifting perception of the auto market in India, which posted the fastest growth of any major market in 2022. EVs were on track to be less than 1% of car sales last year but the government has set a target of 30% by 2030 and has had recent success in attracting suppliers for international automakers, with a range of subsidies.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
It also points to the shifting perception of the auto market in India, which posted the fastest growth of any major market in 2022. EVs were on track to be less than 1% of car sales last year but the government has set a target of 30% by 2030 and has had recent success in attracting suppliers for international automakers, with a range of subsidies.
As per the report, Renault is also planning to launch a made-in-India electric version of its Kwid hatchback. It is also assessing potential demand, pricing and the ability to build the EV with local components. The EV may launch by late 2024.
As per the report, Renault is also planning to launch a made-in-India electric version of its Kwid hatchback. It is also assessing potential demand, pricing and the ability to build the EV with local components. The EV may launch by late 2024.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards