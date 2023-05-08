Renault India has announced May offers for its range of cars. The automaker is giving up to ₹62,000 discount on Renault Kwid, Renault Kiger and Renault Triber. The said benefits will be available as exchange offers, cash discounts and more.

Readers must note that the May discount on Renault cars will vary depending on the variants, regions, colour models and other features. The said offers are valid till May 31, 2023. Here’s a look at the offer available on Kwid, Kiger, and Triber

Renault Kwid

The hatchback is available with up to ₹57,000 offers on both BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 models. For example, the BS6 Phase-2 models are selling with a discount of up to ₹27,000. The said offer is available in the form of cash benefits of up to ₹5,000, exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000, and corporate discount of up to ₹12,000. There is an additional rural discount of ₹5,000.

Similarly, the BS6 Phase 1 models of Renault Kwid are selling with up to ₹57,000 off in the form of ₹25,000 cash discount, up to ₹20,000 exchange bonus and up to ₹12,000 corporate discount. Rural benefits of up to ₹5,000 will also be available.

Renault Kiger

The BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 models of Renault Kiger are available with up to ₹62,000 and ₹52,000 benefits, respectively. The discount includes cash benefis of up to ₹25,000, exchange offers of up to ₹25,000 (expect RXE variant) and a corporate benefit of up to ₹12,000.

In addition, the car attracts a rural benefit of up to ₹5,000.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber is available with a maximum discount of ₹52,000 on both BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 models. The said offer is selling as cash benefit of up to ₹15,000, exchange bonus of up to ₹25,000 along with a corporate discount of ₹12,000.

There is an additional rural discount of up to ₹5,000.