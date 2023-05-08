Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber available with up to ₹62,000 discount in May2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Discount on Renault cars for the month of May will vary depending on the variants, regions, colour models and other features. The said offers are valid till May 31, 2023.
Renault India has announced May offers for its range of cars. The automaker is giving up to ₹62,000 discount on Renault Kwid, Renault Kiger and Renault Triber. The said benefits will be available as exchange offers, cash discounts and more.
