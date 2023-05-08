Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber available with up to 62,000 discount in May

Renault Kwid

The hatchback is available with up to ₹57,000 offers on both BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 models. For example, the BS6 Phase-2 models are selling with a discount of up to ₹27,000. The said offer is available in the form of cash benefits of up to ₹5,000, exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000, and corporate discount of up to ₹12,000. There is an additional rural discount of ₹5,000.