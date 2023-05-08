Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home/ Auto News / Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber available with up to 62,000 discount in May

Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber available with up to 62,000 discount in May

2 min read . 12:57 PM IST Livemint
Renault Kwid is available with up to 57,000 offers on both BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 models

Discount on Renault cars for the month of May will vary depending on the variants, regions, colour models and other features. The said offers are valid till May 31, 2023.

Renault India has announced May offers for its range of cars. The automaker is giving up to 62,000 discount on Renault Kwid, Renault Kiger and Renault Triber. The said benefits will be available as exchange offers, cash discounts and more. 

Renault India has announced May offers for its range of cars. The automaker is giving up to 62,000 discount on Renault Kwid, Renault Kiger and Renault Triber. The said benefits will be available as exchange offers, cash discounts and more. 

Readers must note that the May discount on Renault cars will vary depending on the variants, regions, colour models and other features. The said offers are valid till May 31, 2023. Here’s a look at the offer available on Kwid, Kiger, and Triber

Readers must note that the May discount on Renault cars will vary depending on the variants, regions, colour models and other features. The said offers are valid till May 31, 2023. Here’s a look at the offer available on Kwid, Kiger, and Triber

Renault Kwid

The hatchback is available with up to 57,000 offers on both BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 models. For example, the BS6 Phase-2 models are selling with a discount of up to 27,000. The said offer is available in the form of cash benefits of up to 5,000, exchange bonus of up to 10,000, and corporate discount of up to 12,000. There is an additional rural discount of 5,000. 

Renault Kwid

The hatchback is available with up to 57,000 offers on both BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 models. For example, the BS6 Phase-2 models are selling with a discount of up to 27,000. The said offer is available in the form of cash benefits of up to 5,000, exchange bonus of up to 10,000, and corporate discount of up to 12,000. There is an additional rural discount of 5,000. 

Similarly, the BS6 Phase 1 models of Renault Kwid are selling with up to 57,000 off in the form of 25,000 cash discount, up to 20,000 exchange bonus and up to 12,000 corporate discount. Rural benefits of up to 5,000 will also be available.

Similarly, the BS6 Phase 1 models of Renault Kwid are selling with up to 57,000 off in the form of 25,000 cash discount, up to 20,000 exchange bonus and up to 12,000 corporate discount. Rural benefits of up to 5,000 will also be available.

Renault Kiger

The BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 models of Renault Kiger are available with up to 62,000 and 52,000 benefits, respectively. The discount includes cash benefis of up to 25,000, exchange offers of up to 25,000 (expect RXE variant) and a corporate benefit of up to 12,000.

Renault Kiger

The BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 models of Renault Kiger are available with up to 62,000 and 52,000 benefits, respectively. The discount includes cash benefis of up to 25,000, exchange offers of up to 25,000 (expect RXE variant) and a corporate benefit of up to 12,000.

In addition, the car attracts a rural benefit of up to 5,000.   

In addition, the car attracts a rural benefit of up to 5,000.   

Renault Triber

Renault Triber is available with a maximum discount of 52,000 on both BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 models. The said offer is selling as cash benefit of up to 15,000, exchange bonus of up to 25,000 along with a corporate discount of 12,000. 

Renault Triber

Renault Triber is available with a maximum discount of 52,000 on both BS6 Phase 1 and BS6 Phase 2 models. The said offer is selling as cash benefit of up to 15,000, exchange bonus of up to 25,000 along with a corporate discount of 12,000. 

There is an additional rural discount of up to 5,000.

There is an additional rural discount of up to 5,000.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.