Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger receive discounts upto ₹65,000 this festive season

 Livemint

Renault India introduces festive season promotions with special offers on Kwid, Triber, and Kiger models.

For representation purposes (Renault KWID) (Renault)
For representation purposes (Renault KWID) (Renault)

Renault India has introduced festive season promotions, extending special offers and advantages to the Renault Kwid, Triber, and Kiger models. Customers can enjoy benefits of up to 50,000 on the Kwid and Triber, and up to 65,000 on the Renault Kiger, capitalizing on the increasing buying sentiment during this auspicious period.

The Renault Kwid comes with a package of offers that encompass cash benefits of up to 20,000, exchange benefits of up to 20,000, and supplementary loyalty benefits. Similarly, the Renault Kiger offers cash benefits of up to 25,000, exchange benefits of up to 20,000, and additional loyalty benefits. Lastly, the Renault Triber provides cash benefits of up to 20,000, exchange benefits of up to 20,000, and further loyalty benefits.

Additionally, the loyalty benefits are extended to Renault's existing customer base of nine lakh in India. Moreover, the automaker has introduced a loyalty package tailored for existing customers, which encompasses a complimentary third-year warranty, a three-year maintenance package, and three years of roadside assistance. These benefits are offered in conjunction with the cash benefits accessible for either vehicle.

Speaking about the special offers, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales & Marketing - Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), said, “We are thrilled to announce our exclusive festive season offers on our three incredible models - Triber, Kiger, and Kwid. At Renault India, we are dedicated to making this festive season even more special for our customers. These benefits are a token of our appreciation for their continued trust and support. We invite everyone to come and experience the joy of driving a Renault this festive season!"

Corporate customers can avail of exclusive offers from Renault India, such as an additional cash discount of up to 12,000, which applies to the approved list of corporates and PSUs. Additionally, rural customers, including farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members, are eligible for an extra cash discount of up to 5,000.

Lastly, current Renault customers who refer Renault vehicles to their friends and family have the opportunity to receive benefits of up to 10,000. Referrals can be conveniently shared using the digital tools provided by Renault, accessible through the mobile app, website, or Renault Virtual Assistant.

Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:56 PM IST
