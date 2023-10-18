Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger receive discounts upto ₹65,000 this festive season
Renault India has introduced festive season promotions, extending special offers and advantages to the Renault Kwid, Triber, and Kiger models. Customers can enjoy benefits of up to ₹50,000 on the Kwid and Triber, and up to ₹65,000 on the Renault Kiger, capitalizing on the increasing buying sentiment during this auspicious period.