Renault India has introduced festive season promotions, extending special offers and advantages to the Renault Kwid, Triber, and Kiger models. Customers can enjoy benefits of up to ₹50,000 on the Kwid and Triber, and up to ₹65,000 on the Renault Kiger, capitalizing on the increasing buying sentiment during this auspicious period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Renault Kwid comes with a package of offers that encompass cash benefits of up to ₹20,000, exchange benefits of up to ₹20,000, and supplementary loyalty benefits. Similarly, the Renault Kiger offers cash benefits of up to ₹25,000, exchange benefits of up to ₹20,000, and additional loyalty benefits. Lastly, the Renault Triber provides cash benefits of up to ₹20,000, exchange benefits of up to ₹20,000, and further loyalty benefits.

Additionally, the loyalty benefits are extended to Renault's existing customer base of nine lakh in India. Moreover, the automaker has introduced a loyalty package tailored for existing customers, which encompasses a complimentary third-year warranty, a three-year maintenance package, and three years of roadside assistance. These benefits are offered in conjunction with the cash benefits accessible for either vehicle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about the special offers, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President, Sales & Marketing - Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), said, “We are thrilled to announce our exclusive festive season offers on our three incredible models - Triber, Kiger, and Kwid. At Renault India, we are dedicated to making this festive season even more special for our customers. These benefits are a token of our appreciation for their continued trust and support. We invite everyone to come and experience the joy of driving a Renault this festive season!"

Corporate customers can avail of exclusive offers from Renault India, such as an additional cash discount of up to ₹12,000, which applies to the approved list of corporates and PSUs. Additionally, rural customers, including farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members, are eligible for an extra cash discount of up to ₹5,000.

Lastly, current Renault customers who refer Renault vehicles to their friends and family have the opportunity to receive benefits of up to ₹10,000. Referrals can be conveniently shared using the digital tools provided by Renault, accessible through the mobile app, website, or Renault Virtual Assistant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

