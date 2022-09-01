Renault launches limited edition of its Kiger, Triber & Kwid: All details

The Festive Limited Edition would be based on the top-end variant of the Renault cars. Hence, it will be available on the Climber variant of Kwid and RXZ variants of Triber and Kiger.
Ahead of the festive season, the automaker Renault India has launched a new limited edition model of the Kiger, Kwid and Triber. Renault is calling it Festive Limited Edition (LE) and these cars get only cosmetic upgrades over the regular Kiger, Kwid and Triber. It would be available in only white colour with a Mystery Black roof.
Moreover the limited edition vehicle from Renault comes with a dual tone paint scheme, sporty red accents on the exterior placed around the front grille, side door decals and LED Daytime Running lamps.
The Festive Limited Edition would be based on the top-end variant of the Renault cars. Hence, it will be available on the Climber variant of Kwid and RXZ variants of Triber and Kiger. Talking about the Kiger, the wheel covers are now finished in silverstone colour and the brake calipers are red in colour.
Triber comes with a piano-black finish for the wheel covers and door handles. The Kwid Climber gets red highlights on the front and rear skid plate, and roof rails and the “Climber" decal on the C-pillar is also finished in red. There is a piano-black finish for the outside rearview mirrors and wheel covers.
Notably, Renault is not charging extra money for the Festive Limited Edition. So the prices of these cars remain the same as Kiger RXZ, Triber RXZ and Kwid Climber respectively. The bookings of these Renault vehicles would commence from September 02, 2022.
Moreover, there are no changes to any of these cars mechanically. The Kiger is offered with two petrol engine options. There is a turbo petrol engine and a naturally aspirated engine. The naturally aspirated engine is the same unit that is doing duty on the Triber. Additionally, a five-speed manual gearbox is also offered as standard with this powerful engine. The Kiger is offered with a CVT automatic transmission which is only available with the turbo petrol engine.
Talking about the Kwid, it is offered with two petrol engine options. It comes with a 0.8-lire unit and a 1.0-litre unit. Both are equipped with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. There is a five-speed AMT available with the 1.0-litre engine.
