Renault will launch a limited edition of its compact multipurpose vehicle Triber with prices starting at ₹7.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) in India, according to the company's statement.

The French automaker is launching the limited edition as Triber crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 1 lakh units in India

Triber, which was launched in 2019, has been instrumental in the growth of the Renault brand across the country, it said.

The limited edition of Triber adds two new dual tone colours to its collection. Coupled with a statement black roof, there is a luxurious Moonlight Silver or a Cedar Brown.

The limited edition merges best-in-class technology with a design that prioritises the safety and comfort, the company said, adding that the other freatures include twin AC with second and third row vents and independent control

Renault Triber is an outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France. It was specifically designed keeping in mind opportunities for innovative products in the Indian market, the company said.

The limited edition Triber is also powered by a 1-liter petrol engine and it will be available in both manual and Easy-R automated manual transmissions.

It comes with features such as the steering mounted audio and phone controls along with the six way adjustable driver seat and reverse parking camera with guidelines.

The Triber has 4-Star safety rating for adult occupant safety and 3-star child occupant safety from Global NCAP, the company said.

