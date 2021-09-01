OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Renault launches new 2021 edition of Kwid at 4.06 lakh. Offers, other details

Renault India has launched a new 2021 edition of the Kwid in India to mark the company's 10th Anniversary. The company has also introduced new offers for cars selling currently in the Indian market. The new Kwid starts at a price of 4.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kwid is still offered in two engine options which include a 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. The car comes with both manual transmission and automatic transmission. It gets a 5-speed gearbox and AMT transmission. The automatic is only available with the 1.0-litre engine. 

The car gets dual airbags as standard along with pre-tensioners for the driver side. The car will also be available in Climber Edition which gets a dual-tone paint scheme along with electric ORVMs and day and night IRVM.  

Renault has also offered a few benefits with the entry-level hatchback

For buyers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa

  • Benefits of up to 50 000
  • Special loyalty benefits of up to 65,000
  • Additional 10,000 cash offer on select vin20 cars
  • Buy now, pay in 2022 offer
  • Exchange benefit under r.e.li.v.e scrappage program of up to 10,000

Rest of India

  • Benefits of up to 40,000
  • Special loyalty benefits of up to 65,000
  • Additional 10,000 cash offer on select vin20 cars
  • Buy now, pay in 2022 offer
  • Exchange benefit under r.e.li.v.e scrappage program of up to 10,000

The new Renault Kwid features a high ground clearance of 184 mm along with 279 litres. 

The car also gets an 8-inch infotainment screen the with Android autoTM and also Apple carplay. The car gets a floor console mounted AMT dial with three modes.

 

  

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout