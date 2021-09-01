Renault India has launched a new 2021 edition of the Kwid in India to mark the company's 10th Anniversary. The company has also introduced new offers for cars selling currently in the Indian market. The new Kwid starts at a price of ₹4.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Kwid is still offered in two engine options which include a 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. The car comes with both manual transmission and automatic transmission. It gets a 5-speed gearbox and AMT transmission. The automatic is only available with the 1.0-litre engine.

The car gets dual airbags as standard along with pre-tensioners for the driver side. The car will also be available in Climber Edition which gets a dual-tone paint scheme along with electric ORVMs and day and night IRVM.

Renault has also offered a few benefits with the entry-level hatchback

For buyers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa

Benefits of up to ₹ 50 000

50 000 Special loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 65,000

65,000 Additional ₹ 10,000 cash offer on select vin20 cars

10,000 cash offer on select vin20 cars Buy now, pay in 2022 offer

Exchange benefit under r.e.li.v.e scrappage program of up to ₹ 10,000

Rest of India

Benefits of up to ₹ 40,000

40,000 Special loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 65,000

65,000 Additional ₹ 10,000 cash offer on select vin20 cars

10,000 cash offer on select vin20 cars Buy now, pay in 2022 offer

Exchange benefit under r.e.li.v.e scrappage program of up to ₹ 10,000

The new Renault Kwid features a high ground clearance of 184 mm along with 279 litres.

The car also gets an 8-inch infotainment screen the with Android autoTM and also Apple carplay. The car gets a floor console mounted AMT dial with three modes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.