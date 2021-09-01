Renault launches new 2021 edition of Kwid at ₹4.06 lakh. Offers, other details1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2021, 07:03 PM IST
Renault India has also introduced new offers for cars selling currently in the Indian market
Renault India has also introduced new offers for cars selling currently in the Indian market
Renault India has launched a new 2021 edition of the Kwid in India to mark the company's 10th Anniversary. The company has also introduced new offers for cars selling currently in the Indian market. The new Kwid starts at a price of ₹4.06 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kwid is still offered in two engine options which include a 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre. The car comes with both manual transmission and automatic transmission. It gets a 5-speed gearbox and AMT transmission. The automatic is only available with the 1.0-litre engine.
The car gets dual airbags as standard along with pre-tensioners for the driver side. The car will also be available in Climber Edition which gets a dual-tone paint scheme along with electric ORVMs and day and night IRVM.
Renault has also offered a few benefits with the entry-level hatchback
For buyers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa
Rest of India
The new Renault Kwid features a high ground clearance of 184 mm along with 279 litres.
The car also gets an 8-inch infotainment screen the with Android autoTM and also Apple carplay. The car gets a floor console mounted AMT dial with three modes.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!