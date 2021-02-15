Renault launches SUV Kiger at 5.45 lakh in India: Details here

Renault has finally launched the new Kiger in India. The SUV steps into an extremely competitive segment and the ace under the company’s sleeve is the price of the car. The new sub-4m SUV will be going against the likes for Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 300 and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The new Renault Kiger will start at a price of ₹5.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The top variant with all the bells and whistles is priced at ₹9.55 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of overall cost, the SUV is priced similar to the SUV from its sister brand, Nissan Magnite.

The SUV will be available in Caspian Blue, Radiant Red, Moonlight Silver, Planet Grey, Ice Cool White, Mahogany Brown with dual-tone options across the range. The choice of dual tone is available at an additional ₹17,000 on all variants.

View Full Image Prices of all the available variants (all prices ex-showroom)

The bookings for the Renault Kiger also commence from today across the extensive dealership network of more than 500 sales outlets across the country. Customers can also book the new SUV on the Renault India website. Last week, the company began dispatching the new Kiger to over 500 dealerships from its plant in Chennai.

In terms of aesthetics, the front fascia of the SUV gets split LED headlamps with the DRLs on top. The tail-light gets a c-shaped LED to accentuate the width of the car. The car will get 16-inch alloys or steel wheels depending on the variant. The wheels sit under flared wheel-arches which gives the car an SUV stance.

In terms of features on the interior, Renault Kiger gets an 8-inch touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with Bluetooth and WIFI connection. The Renault Kiger gets ‘Multi-sense’ settings that will allow the driver to choose different driving modes, a sound setup by Arkamys audio system and a rearview camera with guidance lines for parking. Adding to the modernness of the cabin is a 7-inch digital instrument console for all the vital information to be displayed to the driver.

In terms of powertrain options, the new Kiger will get an offering similar to the Nissan Magnite. The buyer will have an option to either purchase a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The turbocharged variant will be able to produce 98bhp of power and 160Nm of peak torque, whereas the naturally aspirated engine will put out a just 71bhp of power along with 96Nm of peak torque. Apart from 5-speed manual transmission, the company will also offer both AMT and CVT variants for buyers looking for automatic transmission. The inclusion of AMT is expected to lower the price of automatic variants.

The car is expected to hit Indian roads within the first half of the year. The pricing is expected to be similar, if not more aggressive compared to the Nissan Magnite. The Magnite starts at price slightly above ₹5.50 lakh and Renault may set a similar entry price for the Kiger.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via