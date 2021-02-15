Renault launches SUV Kiger at 5.45 lakh in India: Details here

In terms of powertrain options, the new Kiger will get an offering similar to the Nissan Magnite. The buyer will have an option to either purchase a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The turbocharged variant will be able to produce 98bhp of power and 160Nm of peak torque, whereas the naturally aspirated engine will put out a just 71bhp of power along with 96Nm of peak torque. Apart from 5-speed manual transmission, the company will also offer both AMT and CVT variants for buyers looking for automatic transmission. The inclusion of AMT is expected to lower the price of automatic variants.

