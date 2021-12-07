Renault has revealed that “Austral" is the name of its next SUV, providing an ideal opportunity to take a look at the brand’s model-naming strategy. Sylvia, Model-naming Strategy Manager within the Renault Global Marketing Department, gives us a behind-the-scenes look at her role as a “name researcher". The new SUV will be launched in the European markets first and will come to India later. If launched, it will be the first SUV from the French car maker in India.

In 2005, Renault trademarked “Austral", a name that fulfils a number of key nomenclature criteria.

Derived from the Latin word “australis", Austral conjures up the vibrancy and heat of the south, the tranquil pleasure of nature, as well as wide open spaces, evoking limitless opportunities. The name resonates in many European languages, including French (which is important for a brand proud of its roots), Spanish, English and Italian. An international name is a perfect choice for a vehicle that will be sold across Europe and further afield.

The name carries great meaning, provokes an emotional response, and reflects the vehicle’s positioning as a C-segment SUV that is ready to take on any challenge. With two As and the consonants “STR" in the middle, the word is built around a harmonious balance of sounds that are “easy to pronounce" and “serene", evoking the SUV’s power and control.

Lastly, the name ties in particularly nicely with the brand’s strategy and identity, as Renault seeks to maintain an image as a modern brand that radiates warmth, cares about people and prioritises their needs.

Renault’s model-naming convention has changed over the years. For many decades, Renault vehicle names started with the letter “R" (for Renault) followed by a number. However, over the course of the brand’s history, most models have sported actual names.

The Austral SUV might feature a 1.3-litre petrol engine developed jointly with Daimler which can generate 140hp. It could also be launched in a hybrid model.

