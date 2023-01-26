Renault, Nissan aim to announce deal on reshaped alliance on Feb 6: Report

Renault, Nissan aim to announce deal on reshaped alliance on Feb 6: Report2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Renault is looking for the Japanese automaker to invest in its new electric-vehicle business while Nissan wants Renault, its top shareholder, to sell down its roughly 43% stake and put the 23-year alliance on a more equal footing
TOKYO/PARIS : French car maker Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan Motor aim to formally unveil a deal to reshape their alliance in London on Feb. 6, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×