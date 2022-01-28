This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi make $26 billion electric-vehicle pledge
1 min read.12:43 AM ISTKim Richters, The Wall Street Journal
Auto makers Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have pledged to spend 23 billion euros ($25.85 billion) on electrification over the next five years in a push to strengthen their collaboration.
The investment is part of a plan unveiled by the French-Japanese alliance partners Thursday, which updates on the car makers’ electric-vehicle strategy. The funding largely comes from investments previously announced by the companies, Renault Chief Financial Officer Clotilde Delbos said at a strategy presentation.
The auto makers said they plan 35 new electric-vehicle models and a total of 220 gigawatt hours of battery-production capacity for electric vehicles across their key production sites world-wide, both by 2030.
The companies have already invested EUR10 billion in electrification in recent years, Jean-Dominique Senard, who chairs a joint board the companies set up and also Renault’s board of directors, said at the presentation event.
At 1057 GMT, Renault shares were up 2.6% at EUR36.29.
