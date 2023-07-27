Renault Nissan’s Chennai plant achieves manufacturing milestone, produces 2.5mn cars

Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) announced that it has manufactured 2.5 million cars at its state-of-the-art Chennai manufacturing facility. Over the past 13 years, the alliance plant has manufactured on average over 1.92 lakh (192,000) Renault and Nissan cars every year. This is equivalent to one car produced every three minutes. The company said that in total, 20 models of cars across Renault and Nissan have been manufactured by the plant.

Renault Nissan’s Chennai plant is spread over 600 acres at Oragadam, Chennai. RNAIPL has exported more than 1.15 million vehicles from Chennai's Kamarajar Port Ltd (formerly Ennore Port Ltd.) to more than 108 destinations including markets in the Middle Eastern countries, Europe, Latin America, New Zealand, Australia, South-East Asia, SAARC countries, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Keerthi Prakash, Managing Director of RNAIPL, said “The 2.5 million cars manufactured milestone is a testament to RNAIPL’s manufacturing excellence and the exceptional products we create for customers in India and overseas markets. We would also like to express our appreciation to our employees whose hard work and support has helped us reach this remarkable milestone. Moving to the future, RNAIPL is gearing up to manufacture six new models, three each for Renault and Nissan, as announced under the Alliance investment plan. We are confident that these cars, engineered and manufactured in India, will meet and exceed our customers’ expectations."

Earlier this year, the Renault Nissan Alliance announced an investment of $600 million / ₹5,300 crores in India to introduce new products and technologies, and boost production and R&D activities. The Alliance's future focus includes the production of six new vehicles, including two fully electric vehicles that will be manufactured at RNAIPL. These projects will enhance overall plant utilisation and secure thousands of jobs for years to come.

Frank Torres, President, Nissan India, said “Our 2.5 million-production-milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to growth and the powerful potential of manufacturing in India. RNAIPL’s focus on best-in-class products, innovative technologies, robust performance, and safety has been effectively validated by consumers in India and across the globe. Going ahead, we will leverage our new investment in India and our global expertise to bring out a truly exceptional lineup of products that set new benchmarks for growth."