Renault Nissan’s Chennai plant achieves manufacturing milestone, produces 2.5mn cars

Renault Nissan’s Chennai plant achieves manufacturing milestone, produces 2.5mn cars2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Renault Nissan Automotive Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) announced that it has manufactured 2.5 million cars at its state-of-the-art Chennai manufacturing facility. Over the past 13 years, the alliance plant has manufactured on average over 1.92 lakh (192,000) Renault and Nissan cars every year. This is equivalent to one car produced every three minutes. The company said that in total, 20 models of cars across Renault and Nissan have been manufactured by the plant.
