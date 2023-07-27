Renault Nissan’s Chennai plant achieves manufacturing milestone, produces 2.5mn cars

Keerthi Prakash, Managing Director of RNAIPL, said “The 2.5 million cars manufactured milestone is a testament to RNAIPL’s manufacturing excellence and the exceptional products we create for customers in India and overseas markets. We would also like to express our appreciation to our employees whose hard work and support has helped us reach this remarkable milestone. Moving to the future, RNAIPL is gearing up to manufacture six new models, three each for Renault and Nissan, as announced under the Alliance investment plan. We are confident that these cars, engineered and manufactured in India, will meet and exceed our customers’ expectations."

