Renault offers five different accessory packs for Kiger SUV buyers

Renault recently launched its new compact SUV Kiger. The new Kiger comes in hot against other prominent SUVs in the segment. In order to make a dent in the segment that is driving up sales in the passenger vehicle sector, Renault has priced the Kiger competitively. The price of the new Kiger starts at ₹5.45 lakh for the base variant.

While the base variant might lakh some essential features, Renault has introduced preset accessory packs that can provide features in accordance with the user’s choice. The new accessory packs are available in five sets which includes Smart+ pack, Smart pack, SUV pack, Attractive pack, Essential pack.

The Smart+ pack includes wireless charger, air purifier, ambient light, puddle lamp, front parking sensor, trunk light, armrest console organiser and 3D floor mat.

The Smart pack comes with front parking sensor, trunk light, armrest console organiser and 3D floor mat.

The SUV pack will provide features like front skid plates, rear trunk cladding, door scuttles and body side cladding.

The Attractive pack will include front grille chrome liner, front bumper chrome, DRL chrome, front grille chrome garnish, window frame kit, ORVM chrome, c-pillar garnish and tail gate chrome.

The Essential pack set provides car cover, carpet mat, mud flap and a bumper corner protector

The above-mentioned packs can be used with any of the four variants which give buyers greater flexibility with their options.

In terms of powertrain options, the new Kiger will get an offering similar to the Nissan Magnite. The buyer will have an option to either purchase a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The turbocharged variant will be able to produce 98bhp of power and 160Nm of peak torque, whereas the naturally aspirated engine will put out a just 71bhp of power along with 96Nm of peak torque. Apart from 5-speed manual transmission, the company will also offer both AMT and CVT variants for buyers looking for automatic transmission. The inclusion of AMT is expected to lower the price of automatic variants.

In terms of features on the interior, Renault Kiger gets an 8-inch touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with Bluetooth and WIFI connection. The Renault Kiger gets ‘Multi-sense’ settings that will allow the driver to choose different driving modes, a sound setup by Arkamys audio system and a rearview camera with guidance lines for parking. Adding to the modernness of the cabin is a 7-inch digital instrument console for all the vital information to be displayed to the driver.

