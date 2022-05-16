Renault opens two new retail showrooms here for sales and servicing

The new outlets will have the entire product line up for its potential customers in Delhi-NCR, including the Renault Kiger and Triber that was recently awarded with Global NCAP 4-Star Safety Rating, and the Renault Kwid that has recently crossed the 4 lakh sales milestone. The pan-India network strength of Renault becomes more than 500 sales and 530+ service touchpoints, which include 250+ Workshop On Wheels and WOWLite locations across the country.