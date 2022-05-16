Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Auto News

Renault opens two new retail showrooms here for sales and servicing

Renault Kwid MY222.
1 min read . 02:35 PM IST Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • Both the outlets will have a wide range of accessories as well

Renault has strengthened its retail network in India with two new dealership facilities in Delhi-NCR - Renault Delhi North is located at G.T.K Road, Industrial Road, Azadpur and Renault Sonipat located at Industrial Area, Sonipat.

The new outlets - Renault Delhi North is located at GI-3, G.T.K Road, Industrial Road, Azadpur, Delhi spreads over an area of 3600 sq ft and has the capacity to hold 3 display cars. The workshop facility located at 26, Rajasthani Udyog Nagar Industrial Area, G T Karnal Road, Delhi is spread across an area of 16200 sqft and is equipped with 7 Mechanical Bays and 2 Bodyshop Bays. 

While the Renault Sonipat is located at E – 56/57, Industrial Area, Sonipat spreads over an area of 6200 sq.ft. and has the capacity to hold 3 display cars and includes 5 Bodyshop Bays. The workshop facility is located at Kabirpur Bye pass road, Near Sai Mandir, Sonipat with a covered area of 8800 sq.ft. and has 6 Mechanical Bays. Both the outlets will have a wide range of accessories and modern equipment to provide services to customers.

The new outlets will have the entire product line up for its potential customers in Delhi-NCR, including the Renault Kiger and Triber that was recently awarded with Global NCAP 4-Star Safety Rating, and the Renault Kwid that has recently crossed the 4 lakh sales milestone. The pan-India network strength of Renault becomes more than 500 sales and 530+ service touchpoints, which include 250+ Workshop On Wheels and WOWLite locations across the country.