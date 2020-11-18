Renault reveals show car version of upcoming Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet rival

After dropping a teaser , Renault has unveiled a new show-car version of the Renault Kiger. After multiple new launches in the Sub-Compact SUV segment, Renault will soon introduce its own offering. The company claims that the launch is a new step in consolidating the brand’s presence in India.

The new car has been designed with the collaboration between Renault's French and Indian Design divisions. The company claims that the Kiger Show-car is very close to the future production model.

The new Kiger show car comes with a sculpted bonnet, slender windscreen and a semi-floating roof with a roof rack. On both sides, the tapered mirrors have been designed like airplane wings, according to Renault. At the rear, the roof drop is topped by a spoiler.

The lower section is more muscular and stockier, resting on four 19-inch wheels framed by large square arches. The show-car version of the SUV gets 210-mm ground clearance with reinforced lower flaps and prominent shoulders. The car gets dual centrally located exhaust tailpipes and the honeycomb patterns distributed around the vehicle.

The green ‘Aurora Borealis’ colour of the Kiger show car, changes according to the light and the angle from which it is observed. The car gets blue and purple reflections.

The Kiger show car comes with double-stage LED spotlights, similar to those that appeared on the New Kwid last year, and green turn signals. At the rear, the double ‘C’ headlights signal Kiger’s place under the Renault brand and form a light signature that prefigures that of the production model.

Renault claims the production model it prefigures will aim to attract customers looking for novelty and modernity in a B-segment that represents 51% of the Indian market.

The new sub-4 meter SUV will be pitted against other dominant players in the Indian market which includes Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Nissan Magnite.

