Updated: 20 Oct 2021, 06:16 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Reuters )
Renault expects to produce at least 300,000 fewer vehicles this year due to a global shortage in semiconductor chips
The chip shortage could cost the automotive industry around 11 million vehicles in lost production this year
French carmaker Renault expects to produce at least 300,000 fewer vehicles this year due to a global shortage in semiconductor chips, three sources close to firm told Reuters on Wednesday, a much bigger hit than previously estimated.
London-based information provider IHS Markit told Reuters that the shortages could cost the automotive industry around 11 million vehicles in lost production this year.
The shortage in chips has come at the worst possible time, automotive lobby group PFA said on Tuesday, as carmakers recover from coronavirus disruptions and shift towards producing all-electric vehicles.
It said that chip supply constraints could stretch well into 2022.
Renault said over the summer that electric vehicles would account for up to 90% of its Renault brand sales by 2030, but component shortages have forced carmakers worldwide to cut or even suspend production.
All cars manufactured in the European Union this year must comply with EU regulations that cap average CO2 emissions from new cars at 95g CO2/km, or face heavy fines.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
