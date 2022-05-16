Renault sells Russia business to state-backed entity for one ruble

Renault can exercise its option to buy back its stake in AvtoVaz at predetermined intervals over the next six years, people familiar with the deal said. The buyback option doesn’t apply to the Renault factory in Moscow, which Renault executives believe will be merged with the rest of the AvtoVaz operations anyway, these people said. The price of any buyback will take into account any investments made in AvtoVaz while it is under NAMI’s stewardship, the people said.