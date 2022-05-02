Renault has further strengthened its network in India with two new dealership facilities in Indore - Renault Indore East located at Bijalpur Square, A.B. Road and Renault Indore West at Sukhdev Nagar Airport Road.With the inauguration of the two new dealerships, the company now has a total of 27 outlets in Madhya Pradesh.

The pan-India network strength of Renault becomes more than 500 sales and 530+ service touchpoints, which include 250+ Workshop On Wheels and WOWLite locations across the country.

The 3S dealership - Renault Indore East is located at 283, Bijalpur Square, A.B. Road and comes with a fully integrated workshop facility that spreads across an area of 14,300 sq.ft. The showroom, with an area of 4500 sq ft, has the capacity to hold 5 display cars while the workshop is spread across an area of 9800 sqft and is equipped with 8 Mechanical Bays and 12 Bodyshop Bays with a wide range of accessories and modern equipment to provide top-of-the-line services to customers. The Renault Indore West, located at 9-10, Sukhdev Nagar, Airport Road, is spread at an overall area of 1100 sq. ft.

The new outlets will have the entire product line up for its potential customers in Madhya Pradesh, including the Renault Kiger and Triber that was recently awarded with Global NCAP 4-Star safety rating, and the Renault Kwid that has recently crossed the 4lakh sales milestone.