Renault starts two new dealerships here, these cars will be available

The 3S dealership - Renault Indore East is located at 283, Bijalpur Square, A.B. Road and comes with a fully integrated workshop facility that spreads across an area of 14,300 sq.ft. The showroom, with an area of 4500 sq ft, has the capacity to hold 5 display cars while the workshop is spread across an area of 9800 sqft and is equipped with 8 Mechanical Bays and 12 Bodyshop Bays with a wide range of accessories and modern equipment to provide top-of-the-line services to customers. The Renault Indore West, located at 9-10, Sukhdev Nagar, Airport Road, is spread at an overall area of 1100 sq. ft.

