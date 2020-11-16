Renault teases new sub-compact SUV for India, launch expected soon

Renault teases new sub-compact SUV for India, launch expected soon1 min read . 02:08 PM IST
Renault had earlier hinted at the launch of a new sub-compact SUV in India early next year
Renault is all set to bring new models in India soon. Renault India released on Monday a teaser video of a new car on its social media accounts. The French carmaker didn't reveal much details about the new upcoming sub-compact SUV which is likely to be called Kiger.
Renault had earlier hinted at the launch of a new sub-compact SUV in India early next year. The short video clip shows some expected exterior design highlights of the 'Kiger' including the split LED headlamps and an intricate spoiler arrangement.
The new SUV is likely to get a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol manual and a turbocharged engine. The turbo variant of the Kiger is expected to have a maximum power of 99bhp and 160Nm of maximum torque.
The Kiger will be based on the same CMF-A modular platform used by its global partner Nissan to build the Magnite and Triber. Both carmakers share the platform, engines and other technical details for their cars. In fact, the engines available on Nissan Magnite SUV are also likely to make way into the Kiger SUV as well.
The Renault Kiger SUV will take on rivals like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.
