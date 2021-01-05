Renault to globally unveil compact SUV Kiger on 28 January

French automaker Renault today said it will unveil its upcoming compact SUV Kiger in India later this month.

Renault will be globally premiering the eagerly awaited Kiger in India on January 28, the automaker said in a statement.

The company plans to launch the model in India first and then follow the same in other markets, it added.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, shared, “Renault KIGER is our all-new B-SUV which will stand out as an attractive, smart and exciting offering from Groupe Renault. We are delighted to announce that the global launch of Renault KIGER will be in India, after which it will be launched in other markets across the world. After KWID and TRIBER, Renault KIGER is the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets. In line with our strategy for India, Renault KIGER will exemplify disruptive innovation. It will be launched in the B-segment which accounts for more than 50% of the total industry sales, thereby enabling us to grow our presence across the country.

The front end displays a two-level of full LED headlights and a neon indicator light. At the back, rear LED lighting signature makes the car recognizable with double “C" shaped taillamps.

The Kiger would compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, among others.

Renault said Kiger will come loaded with several smart attributes and features which will include some best-in-class offerings that will complement the design and styling of the car.

The model would be powered by an all new turbo engine, it added.

Renault already sells models like Duster, Kwid and Triber in India.

A collaboration between the design teams in France and Renault India, Kiger will be the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets, it added.

