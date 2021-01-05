Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Renault to globally unveil compact SUV Kiger on 28 January
Renault will be globally premiering the eagerly awaited Kiger in India on January 28

Renault to globally unveil compact SUV Kiger on 28 January

2 min read . 04:53 PM IST Staff Writer

Renault Kiger would compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, among others

French automaker Renault today said it will unveil its upcoming compact SUV Kiger in India later this month.

French automaker Renault today said it will unveil its upcoming compact SUV Kiger in India later this month.

Renault will be globally premiering the eagerly awaited Kiger in India on January 28, the automaker said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Renault will be globally premiering the eagerly awaited Kiger in India on January 28, the automaker said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The company plans to launch the model in India first and then follow the same in other markets, it added.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, shared, “Renault KIGER is our all-new B-SUV which will stand out as an attractive, smart and exciting offering from Groupe Renault. We are delighted to announce that the global launch of Renault KIGER will be in India, after which it will be launched in other markets across the world. After KWID and TRIBER, Renault KIGER is the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets. In line with our strategy for India, Renault KIGER will exemplify disruptive innovation. It will be launched in the B-segment which accounts for more than 50% of the total industry sales, thereby enabling us to grow our presence across the country.

The front end displays a two-level of full LED headlights and a neon indicator light. At the back, rear LED lighting signature makes the car recognizable with double “C" shaped taillamps.

The Kiger would compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, among others.

Renault said Kiger will come loaded with several smart attributes and features which will include some best-in-class offerings that will complement the design and styling of the car.

The model would be powered by an all new turbo engine, it added.

Renault already sells models like Duster, Kwid and Triber in India.

"Kiger will be launched in the B-segment which accounts for more than 50 per cent of the total industry sales and will be instrumental in growing the company's presence across the country," the automaker noted.

A collaboration between the design teams in France and Renault India, Kiger will be the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets, it added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.