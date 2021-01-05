Renault to globally unveil compact SUV Kiger on 28 January

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations, shared, “Renault KIGER is our all-new B-SUV which will stand out as an attractive, smart and exciting offering from Groupe Renault. We are delighted to announce that the global launch of Renault KIGER will be in India, after which it will be launched in other markets across the world. After KWID and TRIBER, Renault KIGER is the third global car from Groupe Renault to be launched in India first, followed by other markets. In line with our strategy for India, Renault KIGER will exemplify disruptive innovation. It will be launched in the B-segment which accounts for more than 50% of the total industry sales, thereby enabling us to grow our presence across the country.